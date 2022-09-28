Silchar-Sylhet Festival to explore trade, cultural possibilities from Oct 29-31

Silchar, Sep 28: India is celebrating Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav on the completion of 75 years of the country's independence while the year 2022 is also 50th anniversary of the liberation of Bangladesh from Pakistan.

Celebrating the rich and deep ties between two neighbouring countries of the Asian subcontinent, India Foundation under the aegis of the Ministry of Culture, Government of India and in association with the Bangladesh Foundation for Regional Studies is organizing the Silchar-Sylhet festival from October 29-31 here in southern Assam.

Silchar MP Dr Rajdeep Roy who is the man behind augmenting the festival said that forthcoming festival will showcase tribal culture, cuisine, arts, crafts and local produce, entertainment and bring together eminent people from both countries to discuss and deliberate on issues of mutual growth and opportunity. In addition, the festival will also provide a platform to explore multi-disciplinary trade opportunities in sectors such as healthcare, tourism, education, and digital infrastructure.

"There are umpteen opportunities and possibilities lying in this part of the country and as we all know far and above the national boundaries between the two countries, people of Silchar and Sylhet share a deep bond of emotion and culture which cannot be separated by political lines across borders. The festival will strengthen people to people connect and also explore the various trade opportunities including the border and riverine trade possibilities. We are all looking forward towards making the event successful," Dr Roy said.

He added to inform over a span of three days, the festival is expected to be addressed by Ministers from India and Bangladesh, Governors, Chief Ministers, Industry Leaders, Litterateurs, Academics and Practitioners including Honourable Governor of Assam Jagdish Mukhi, Governor of Mizoram Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati, Union Minister for Culture, Tourism and Development of NorthEast Region (DONER) Government of India, G Kishan Reddy,

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Minister of AYUSH Government of India Sarbananda Sonowal, Ms Pratima Bhoumik, Union Minister of State, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh and Chief Minister of Meghalaya Conrad Sangma.

Further, the visiting delegation from Bangladesh will be led by the Foreign Minister of Bangladesh and comprise of six Ministers, over 12 Members of Parliament, former Members of Parliament,former bureaucrats, industrialists, representatives from various chambers of commerce of Bangladesh, delegation of journalists and academics including Dr A.K Abdul Momen, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh, Tipu Munshi, Minister for Commerce of Bangladesh, K M Khalid, State Minister for Cultural Affairs of Bangladesh, Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury, Deputy Minister of Education of Bangladesh, Md. Shahriar Alam, State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh and Md. Mahbub Ali, State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism of Bangladesh are likely to attend the three-day festival.

Major General (Retd) Shamshul Arefin from Bangladesh who attended the media interaction informed that they are elated to be associated with the initiative and eagerly looking forward towards the mega event to explore possibilities of trade commerce and cultural ties between the two countries.