Silchar station renaming row: Dimasa writer moves DGP after effigy burnt in Lakhipur

Guwahati, Nov 3: The president of the Dimasa Writers’ Forum, Mukteswar Kemprai, has moved the Director General of Police (DGP), Assam for punitive action against the leaders of a rally in Lakhipur subdivision, Cachar over besmearing his dignity and honour. This was in response to his call to rename the Silchar Railway Station as Veer Sombodhan Phonglosa, a Dimasa tribal warrior and leader.

In his representation to the state DGP, the Dimasa Writers’ Forum president said a public rally from Fulartal Point to the Lakhipur Bazar in the subdivision burnt his effigy hung with a garland of sandals and shoes on October 29.

Led by Lakhipur Mandal BJP president Gunjan Kar, Bajrang Dal, Joypur president Saurabh Das and Paliapool Nehru College principal Subhajit Chakraborty, the 200-odd picketers hurt his dignity and respect by garlanding his effigy with sandals and shoes and setting it afire at Lakhipur Bazar bus stand, a press release stated.

This is an affront to the tribal people and a clear violation of the Atrocities Act of Scheduled Tribes and Scheduled Castes, 1989, the statement read.

Kemprai is an active social tribal leader and secretary, Dimasa Peoples' Supreme Council (DPSC) and the erstwhile Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA, Arms). The erstwhile DNLA signed a peace pact with the Centre and State government on October 27, 2024. He is also the secretary, Hirimba Justice Forum, Maibang, the release added.












