Silchar, Sonai MLAs promise to work for sports, cultural development at BUKSS award ceremony

Silchar, Nov 27:Silchar MLA Dipayan Chakraborty and Sonai legislator Karim Uddin Barbhuiya, who were seen together at the annual award ceremony for sports persons, sports organisers and sports scribes by Barak Upotyokya Krira Sangbadik Sanstha (BUKSS) on Sunday, echoed their promises to work for the development of sports and cultural infrastructure in the district.





A total of 18 awardees, including 15 sportspersons, including a special award to a specially-abled paddler, Biprajit Deb and 19th Asian Games participant Priya Devi, were awarded on the occasion in the presence of Silchar MLA Dipayan Chakraborty, Sonai MLA Karimuddin Barbhuiya, DIG (Southern Range) KJ Saikia, ADC Yubaraj Borthakur, Cachar Zilla Parishad CEO RK Laskar, former president of Silchar Dsa Babul Hore and other dignitaries. The awards were presented to the top performers for 2022–23 in cricket, football, athletics, table tennis and badminton. Veteran photojournalists Sudip Singh and Himangshu Dey were also honoured on the occasion.



Speaking on the occasion, Dipayan Chakraborty praised the dedicated efforts of the sports scribes’ body in encouraging sportspersons and organisers for the past two decades. “BUKSS has been doing a commendable job in encouraging sportspeople through this award ceremony across the three districts of the valley. I congratulate the awardees and also share my views on developing the sports infrastructure of the stadium here. The Honourable Chief Minister is keen on developing and finding fresh sports and cultural talents, which is why we are witnessing Khel Maharan and Sanskritik Maha Sangram across the state now. Some major works, including the CC block in the stadium, have been done and I assure all that at least two galleries of the stadium will be completed at the earliest,” the MLA said. Karimuddin also appreciated the efforts of BUKSS and urged the scribes to assemble local singers from yesteryear and organise a mega cultural event. “It is a wonderful feeling to be here away from the political mudslinging. I congratulate the organisers and awardees and wish to see a cultural event of grand scale,” he maintained.