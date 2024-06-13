Silchar Shocker: Mother forces infant to smoke & drink

Silchar, June 13: In what could be called an absolutely shocking incident, a woman has been found to allegedly force her 20-month-old child to smoke cigarettes and even drink alcohol.

Sources informed that the incident took place in the Chengkuri area of Silchar on Wednesday night.

The Child Helpline Cell received a complaint with photographs of the situation, following which the Cell and police raided the residence, rescued the child, and detained the mother for interrogation.

“We received a complaint that an infant was being abused by her mother, following which we informed the police and the Child Protection Officer and rescued the child,” Child Helpline officials told the media.

Child Protection Officer Dhanjit Choudhury informed The Assam Tribune on Thursday that the child and the mother are in the custody of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), and following a thorough inquiry, appropriate steps would be taken.



