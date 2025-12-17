Silchar residents rally behind flyover project, submit 15,000 signatures

Silchar, Dec 17: Amid rising concerns over Silchar’s chronic traffic congestion, the Flyover Implementation Demand Committee on Tuesday intensified its push with a mass signature campaign, drawing widespread public support for the proposed flyover project.

Basudev Sharma, working president of the committee, said that over 15,000 signatures have been collected so far in two phases, with nearly 7,000 people registering their support in the latest round.

He stated that a memorandum addressed to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, along with letters from various NGOs and civil society organisations, has already been submitted to the district administration.

“We will not sit back and relax until the foundation stone of the flyover is laid. The growing participation of youngsters shows how strongly people feel about this long-pending and legitimate demand. Once materialised, the flyover will provide huge relief from the irritating congestion on Silchar’s roads,” Sharma expressed.

Former Silchar MLA and ex-Deputy Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly Dilip Kumar Paul was seen actively participating in the campaign, lending political weight to the movement.

Speaking to The Assam Tribune, Paul questioned the opposition to the project as against the city’s long-term interests.

“Given Silchar’s geography, we have failed to expand beyond narrow roads and haphazardly constructed establishments, which has led to severe civic woes in the present times. This demand has been simmering since 2015. Now, when the honourable Chief Minister is ready with both resources and intent and the government is ready to listen to the concerns and provide compensations, opposing such a vital infrastructure project defies rationality,” Paul remarked.

Suggesting that resistance to the project could be politically motivated, Paul said a ‘handful of people’ were opposing the flyover despite overwhelming public support.

He urged dissenting voices to reconsider their stand in the interest of Silchar, the second-largest urban centre of Assam.

Addressing concerns raised by traders over potential business disruptions during construction, Paul acknowledged short-term inconveniences but cited historical precedent.

Recalling the 1986 fire at Fatak Bazar, which affected nearly 600 traders, he said businesses had temporarily relocated and returned once restoration was completed.

“Development comes with temporary hardship, but the long-term benefits far outweigh the discomfort,” Paul said, urging all sections to unite for the city’s sustainable growth.