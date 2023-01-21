Silchar railway station to get facelift; NFR augments ground work

Silchar, Jan 20: In a bid to give a facelift to the Silchar Railway station into a world class standard, the officials of Northeast Frontier Railways has augmented the ground work.



On Friday, Anshul Gupta, the General Manager of NF Railways reached Silchar for a safety inspection. During his visit at the Silchar Railway station along with top brass of the NF Railways , he inspected the coaching depot ,station operation, level crossings etc and also inaugurated a slew of projects including a food plaza by IRCTC at the station.

Later, while speaking to the media, Gupta said that steps would be taken to improve the railway services in Barak Valley. " The Silchar railway station would get a world class facelift. Alike the airports, the arrival and departure sections would be designed and other infrastructural points would be taken care of once the approval is made by the Railway Board. Also, a survey would be conducted on the Chandranathpur-Silchar route to gauge the feasibility of the bypass route," Gupta told reporters.



Rabi Bose, station superintendent at Silchar Railway station informed that this was annual safety inspection in the Silchar-Badarpur-Lumding section starting from Silchar.

"The safety inspection has started from Silchar, our GM sir inaugurated a VIP Lounge, Gym of the Railway Police Force, newly constructed children's park in the premises of the station, model room and a conference room as well. He also gave cash awards to the personnel working at the depot.", the station superintendent added.

GM sir also inquired about the train traffic activities and developmental works which had been carried out under the supervision of the Station Superintendent and extended cash award as well," Bose further said.

