Assam

Silchar railway station to be given facelift soon: NFR DRM

By The Assam Tribune
Silchar railway station to be given facelift soon: NFR DRM
Silchar, Dec 8: Silchar Railway station would be given a world-class facelift, said NF Railway DRM of Lumding Division, JS Lakra.

Speaking to reporters in Silchar on Tuesday, as a part of his visit to Silchar railway station there for inspection, Lakra said, "In the coming days, steps will be taken to transform Silchar railway station into a world class look with infrastructure facilities and passenger amenities."

The DRM underscored the fact that steps will be taken to address the lacunae and improve the facilities so that passengers get maximum facilities, including parking, an aerial concourse, a food court, etc for which consultants have been engaged to work out solutions at the earliest.

He said that the Railways will take precise note to keep the station premises and trains clean and urged upon the people to keep the station and trains clean.

