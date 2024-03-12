Silchar psychiatrist booked for sending inappropriate texts to women

Silchar, Mar 12: Following several comments, allegations and reactions poured by netizens on social media demanding action against Dr Himabrata Das, a psychiatrist working at the Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) in Assam for allegedly abusing girls and women with inappropriate text messages, Cachar Police registered a case against the physician.

This comes after a Bengaluru based advocate cum social worker had reached out to Cachar SP Numal Mahatta over phone on Sunday evening narrating the entire situation. Later, she had sent a complaint via email to the Cachar SP against the activities of the Silchar based psychiatrist with screenshots of vulgar messages received by girls from Dr Das.

When contacted on Monday, SP Numal Mahatta informed that he has received a complaint from a woman via email against Dr Das and a case under Section 354 of the IPC after statements of some of the victims who had received objectionable texts from the accused doctor were recorded and the case is being investigated. "Based on the complaint sent by a woman against Dr Das, we have registered a case and the investigation is being processed," the SP said.

It may be mentioned that the matter came to light when a girl had shared a post on Saturday night with relevant screenshots on social media which carried text conversations on messenger between Dr Das and the girl. The conversation showed objectionable messages posted by Dr Das on private body parts of the girl. The post triggered quick reactions among other girls/ women who joined the conversation and shared that they too had received similar objectionable messages from Dr Das. Also, Dr Das’s messages with requests for marriage proposals to girls further stirred reactions among netizens.

Meanwhile, many advocates and legal professionals have strongly reacted to the issue demanding punishment to the doctor under relevant sections of the IPC.

On the other hand, the accused psychiatrist is yet to come up with a response on the allegations.