Silchar psychiatrist accused of sending inappropriate texts to girls and women

Silchar, March 11: Several comments, allegations, and reactions demanding action are flooding on social media against Dr Himabrata Das, a psychiatrist working at the Silchar Medical College and Hospital, for allegedly abusing girls and women with vulgar text messages.

The matter came to light when a girl shared a post with relevant screenshots on social media which carried text conversations on Messenger between Dr Das and the girl and showed objectionable messages posted by Dr Das on private body parts of the girl.

The post triggered quick reactions among other girls and women who joined the conversation and shared that they too had received similar objectionable and vulgar messages from Dr Das. He was also accused of sending marriage proposals to girls.

On Sunday evening, a Bengaluru based advocate cum social worker reached out to Cachar SP Numal Mahatta over the phone, narrating the entire situation. Later, she sent a complaint via email to the Cachar SP against the activities of the Silchar based psychiatrist with screenshots of vulgar messages received by girls from Dr Das.

When contacted on Monday, SP Numal Mahatta informed that he had received a complaint from a woman via email against Dr Das and was investigating the matter.

Meanwhile, many advocates and legal professionals have reacted to the issue, demanding punishment for the doctor under relevant sections of the IPC.

On the other hand, the accused psychiatrist is yet to come up with a response on the allegations.