Silchar prepares for 'record-breaking' Durga Puja with focus on robust security

Silchar, Oct 1: The dilapidated roads of Silchar and its outskirts, which had been causing considerable distress to residents until recently, are now adorned with pandals nearing completion.

The entire city is holding its breath in anticipation of thronging the bridges over the Barak River at Sadarghat and Annapurna Ghat at the dawn of Mahalaya—a cherished ritual upheld for decades.

Both veteran and young clay artisans, including a few talented women, are meticulously applying the finishing touches to the half-finished idols. This flurry of activity marks the arrival of Durga Puja, the much-anticipated festival celebrating the descent of the ten-armed Mother Goddess and her celestial children to Earth.







AT Photo: Artisans prepare idols ahead of Durga Puja

As Puja approaches, people are ready to set aside their everyday worries and embrace the celebration. Despite the weather gods seemingly displeased with heavy rains lashing the Barak Valley, the community remains hopeful that the gloomy conditions will soon give away to brighter skies, allowing them to enjoy the festivities in a vibrant and spirited manner.

Record number of pujas

In comparison to the 800 Pujas organised last year, this year’s total has surged to 1,081 by Tuesday, the highest in the state. An official from the Cachar District Administration indicated that the number of registered Pujas could increase further.

Among the notable associations, the Madhya Sahar Sanskritik Samiti Puja is celebrating its 75th anniversary with grandeur. Their pandal, designed to replicate the monumental Victoria Memorial by the Narsingtola pond, promises an unforgettable experience with its 3D animations and laser displays for the festival revellers.







AT Photo: Artisans prepare idols ahead of Durga Puja

Nearby, the Shyama Prasad Road Durga Puja Committee, which has been celebrating for over 50 years, will worship Goddess Durga and her children adorned with 60 kg of city gold inside their impressive White House pandal.

A trip to the southern end of the city will transport festival-goers to a Disneyland-inspired experience at the Apanjan Durga Puja Committee in Bilpar. After drawing a substantial crowd last year with their iconic London Bridge display, they are anticipating an even larger turnout this year. Meanwhile, in the western part of town, the Kali Mohan Road Sarbojanin Puja Committee is constructing a pandal modelled after the Jagannath Mandir.

Administration on their toes

The Silchar Municipal Board, now headed by Executive Officer and ADC Van Lal Limpuia Nampui, convened a meeting on Monday to ensure a smooth, safe, and eco-friendly celebration of Sharodiya Durga Puja.

Silchar MP Parimal Suklabaidya attended the meeting alongside representatives from civil society organisations, prominent personalities, and officials from multiple departments, including senior officials from Cachar Police.

Addressing the attendees, Suklabaidya underscored the importance of maintaining peace and strict adherence to regulations during the celebrations. “Durga Puja is a time of joy and cultural pride, but it is essential to ensure responsible celebrations that comply with the guidelines. It is the collective duty of the organisers and the community to maintain safety and harmony,” he stated.

Nampui highlighted that public safety should be a priority, particularly regarding the protection of women and children. He stressed the need for Puja committees to deploy sufficient volunteers, with a specific focus on recruiting female volunteers to enhance security.







AT Photo: Young onlookers watch the idols getting decorated ahead of Durga Puja

Commitment to safety

Furthermore, key directives were issued, instructing all Durga Puja committees to comply with the regulations; failure to do so will result in accountability. The committees were also directed to obtain the necessary permissions from relevant authorities, including PWD Roads, PWD (NH), the Silchar Municipal Board, Traffic Police, and local schools for constructing pandals and gates on public land.

In addition, the Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) will certify temporary electric connections to ensure compliance with safety standards. The power provider has been requested to guarantee uninterrupted supply during the festival. In line with environmental concerns, the Silchar Municipal Board has mandated the display of “Zero Use of Plastic” banners at every pandal, with strict prohibitions on single-use plastics to promote a cleaner, greener celebration.

The Anti-Romeo Squad, initially launched by Cachar SP Numal Mahatta in 2022 to enhance police vigilance against instances of eve teasing and pick-pocketing during Durga Puja, will once again be active this year.

Discussing the security measures, SP Mahatta noted that, given the gravity of the situation in Bangladesh—located near the international border in Cachar—patrolling will be intensified in sensitive areas.

A comprehensive traffic plan has already been prepared, detailing entry and exit points to ensure a hassle-free experience for attendees. The SP assured that Cachar Police will maintain constant vigilance across the Silchar urban area and throughout the district.