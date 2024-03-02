Silchar police intensifies investigation over alleged human trafficking racket

Silchar, Mar 2: The Cachar Police has intensified its investigation into the suspected human trafficking case that unfolded earlier this week.

This comes after a group of women alleged that they were being lured by a placement and training agency on the pretext of giving them a job. Meanwhile, the Cachar Police has intensified the investigation even in New Delhi.

Speaking about the issue, Cachar SP Numal Mahatta on Saturday informed that several rounds of interrogations with people who have already been trained and placed in other locations prior to the present number of women were held and the matter is being looked into with priority.

He said that a police team would be sent to New Delhi to trace further leads into the issue.

"We are preparing to send our police team to New Delhi to investigate the suspected human trafficking issue as alleged by the group of women here. They had reported against the placement agency for duping the trainees in the name of jobs and taking them to alter suspicious locations instead, which we are investigating," the SP maintained.