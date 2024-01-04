Silchar: Police crackdown on thieves, 17 notorious accused nabbed

Silchar, Jan 4: In a major breakthrough, Cachar Police conducted a nightlong special drive and apprehended 17 notorious persons accused of theft and recovered stolen goods as well.

Cachar SP Numal Mahatta informed the media on Wednesday evening that, realising the worries of the people of the district and residents of Silchar in particular caused by multiple instances of thefts in recent times, police chalked out a plan and five separate teams led by DSP (Probationary) and OC Silchar Sadar, respectively, were formed for the crackdown on the thieves. They were nabbed from several areas of Silchar, including Tarapur, Malugram, Rongpur, Rangirkhari, Ghungoor, district and also from other parts of the district and recovered several stolen goods, including mobile phones, laptops, batteries, utensils, etc.



"Cachar Police is committed to the safety of the residents. We are interrogating the apprehended accused persons who are found to be habitual offenders for more leads on the incidents of theft. People must remain alert and calm as the police and administration are working day and night to ensure that the troublemakers are nabbed and sent behind bars," Mahatta maintained.



It may be mentioned that social media was abuzz with reports of several incidents of theft in the last couple of months in Silchar and its outskirts, which had raised serious concerns in the society.