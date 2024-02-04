Silchar: Old bridge over Barak River to be reopened on Feb 7

Silchar, Feb 4: In a major development, after a year-long wait for the completion of the repair and renovation of the old bridge over the Barak River at Sadarghat in Assam's Cachar, the bridge would be reopened for vehicular movement on February 7.

In a notification issued on Saturday by the Executive Engineer, PWD NH Division, it has been stated that the movement of all vehicular traffic, including heavy vehicles with over the 10-ton capacity, on the old bridge shall be made open from February 7. However, the notification also states that vehicular movement should be maintained at a minimum speed limit of 20km per hour.

When contacted, Executive Engineer Aliur Huda told The Assam Tribune that the bridge has undergone a massive repair and renovation, from a change of bearings and expansion to the construction of the railings, etc.

Meanwhile, the development will bring a huge sigh of relief to the people struggling with traffic congestion during peak hours.

