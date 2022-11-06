Silchar: NIA probe demanded over attack on non-tribals in Shillong

Silchar, Nov 6: Expressing strong reactions against the recent incident of attack on non-tribal people in Shillong and subsequent instances of alleged vandalism during a rally against unemployment took out by the Federation of Khasi Jainita and Garo People (FKJGP), people in Barak Valley including legislators, associations and student body have echoed their demands of Government intervention to put an end to the acts of alleged violence and hate mongering.

In a letter to Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, Patharkandi MLA Krishnendu Paul has urged the Chief Minister to intervene in the issue and also pressed the demand for taking steps for an inquiry into the incident by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). "I am pained to know and express my deepest concern on the recent incident of violence in Shillong, Meghalaya when several innocent people (people belonging to non tribal fraternity) were assaulted during a rally against unemployment organised by the Federation of Khasi Jaintia and Garo People (FKJGP). Besides, vehicles and properties were vandalized and even media persons were reportedly assaulted as well. This incident has once again scratched the unfortunate history of incidents of conflict in the yesteryears in Meghalaya. Many Non-Tribal people including Assamese, Bengalis, Punjabis, Marwaris, Biharis who are there in Meghalaya for their livelihood but they are living in great jeopardy. In this regard I am requesting before your kind honour to conduct a NIA Enquiry over the aforesaid issue that is continuously happening year after year in Meghalaya."



Barak Valley based student association All Cachar Karimganj Hailakandi Students Association (ACKHSA) has also demanded NIA probe into the incident at Shillong. Expressing anguish and concern over the incident, Rupam Nandi Purkayastha, adviser of the student body said, "In the guise of the rally against unemployment, non-Khasi people were attacked and vehicles shops were vandalized. We thoroughly condemn the incident and believe that this is a politically motivated move Honourable Union Home Minister Amit Shah must look into the issue and the incident must be probed by the NIA to trace out the culprits. It has been 75 years since we gained our independence but even today we the residents of Barak Valley have to travel through another state (Meghalaya) to reach our state capital. We also demand an alternate route within our state which connects southern Assam with the rest of the state."



On the other hand, Silchar legislator Dipayan Chakraborty has also condemned the incident and written to the Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma demanding his intervention into the issue of attack on the non-tribals. Referring in details to such incidents in the past in Meghalaya, Chakraborty said, "The treatment meted out to the non-tribal Hindus in Meghalaya has appropriated a scale and impact large enough to be considered equivocal to the plight of Kashmiri Pandits in Kashmir." Meanwhile, Barak Upotyokya Banga Sahitya o Sanskriti Sammelan has also demanded intervention of the Central Government and Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma as well.

