Silchar: Newborn 'declared dead' wakes up before cremation

Silchar, Oct 4: A new-born baby declared dead by a local hospital in Silchar on Tuesday was saved from being cremated alive when it started crying on Wednesday morning.

According to sources, the baby was born to parents from Shon Beel area in Karimganj district on Tuesday night at 10 pm at a local private hospital in Silchar.

However, sources claimed that since the baby was not showing any signs post birth, the medical staff of the hospital kept the baby under observation till Wednesday morning. Sources added that hospital authorities had examined the baby several times, but since it was not responding in anyway, they declared the baby dead following the procedures.

Having kept in observation when the baby showed no signs, even on Wednesday morning, the hospital authorities handed over the body of the new-born to the family. Eventually, the body was taken to the Silchar crematorium for the last rites. Interestingly, as the packet was unfolded to bring out the baby for the rites, to everyone's utter surprise, the new-born started crying, which prompted the family to rush back to the hospital for treatment, sources added.

Moreover, sources informed that the father of the new born has filed an FIR at the Sadar Police Station against the hospital authorities and a doctor.