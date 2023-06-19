Silchar MP Rajdeep Roy flags off Silchar-Naharlagun train

Silchar, Jun 19: In what could be called a major development to train connectivity from Barak Valley, the Silchar got connected to Naharlagun in Arunachal Pradesh as the special train 05638 to Naharlagun was flagged off by Silchar MP Dr Rajdeep Roy alongside Silchar MLA Dipayan Chakraborty, NFR Area Manager (Badarpur) and other railway officials at the Silchar railway station on Monday.

As per the railway authorities Silchar, the train operated on Monday from Silchar at 1:50 pm and will reach Naharlagun on Tuesday at 8: 30 am via Mariani, Dibrugarh, North Lakhimpur, Gogamukh. The train will depart from Naharlagun on Tuesdays at 10 am and reach Silchar on Wednesday at 4 am.

Appreciating the steps taken by the Indian Railways, Silchar MP Dr Roy thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for giving priority to rail connectivity from Barak Valley. He said that with the commencement of this train from Silchar, passengers especially students will be largely benefitted. 11 trips have been shortlisted on a monthly basis for the next 11 weeks and the Indian Railways have been requested for the continuity of the train from here. Silchar MLA Dipayan Chakraborty hailed the steps taken by the Government of India. He informed that as many as 16 trains are now running from Silchar benefitting the people of this region.