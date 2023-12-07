Silchar MLA hands over cheques under CM Relief Fund to 52 beneficiaries

Silchar, Dec 7: Silchar MLA Dipayan Chakraborty handed out cheques among 52 beneficiaries under the Chief Minister Relief Fund at the Cachar district BJP office on Thursday.

It may be mentioned that the state government has been extending financial assistance to those suffering from serious ailments or accident victims who need money for their treatment.



Addressing the beneficiaries in the presence of Bimolendu Roy, president of the Cachar district BJP, Chakraborty said that Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma has been doing a remarkable job by extending financial assistance to the people across Assam in their crisis hours of medical emergencies. "Chief Minister Dr. Sarma has been doing a great job by extending help to the people through the CM Relief Fund and today as many as 52 beneficiaries have been provided with cheques worth Rs 12,65,000 in total for their respective treatment and rehabilitation purposes. I feel this will help their causes a great deal and I thank the honourable Chief Minister for the noble gesture," he maintained.



Bimolendu Roy, president of the Cachar district BJP, informed the gathering about the facilities like the Atal Amrit card and the Ayushman card, which are meant to support the needy in crisis. He also appreciated the steps taken by the Chief Minister and the efforts pitched by the Silchar MLA to facilitate the needy ones as well. The party heads and leaders of the block and mandals of Silchar town were present on the occasion.

