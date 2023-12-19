Silchar: Midnight road mishap leaves five youths injured

Silchar, Dec 19: At least five youngsters sustained serious injuries in a road mishap on Sunday, police said.

While all the injured youths are undergoing medical attention, two of them are reported to be critical and have been shifted to a private hospital here.

Police sources informed that the accident took place near the Rongpur area when the car in which all the victims were reaching Silchar from Udharbondh rammed onto the road divider.

Meanwhile, the incident has raised questions about rash driving as locals of the area drew the attention of police and district administration to put a check on this matter.