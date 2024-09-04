Silchar Medical College student found dead; suicide suspected

Silchar, Sept, 4: A 24-year-old MBBS final-year student of Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) was found dead at his residence in Tarapur on Tuesday night.

The student, who had been reportedly battling acute depression, was discovered by police and a magistrate who arrived at the scene around 10:15 pm.

Upon arrival, authorities found the body hanging from the ceiling and a letter addressed to no one in particular.

The letter reportedly stated that the decision to take his own life was his alone and that no one should be held responsible. The deceased is survived by his mother.

A police official confirmed to The Assam Tribune that the body was sent for a post-mortem examination.

“The investigation is ongoing, but preliminary findings suggest that the student’s mental health struggles may have played a significant role in this tragic event,” a police official said.

Bibek Sen, the general secretary of the students' union and a batchmate of the deceased, expressed profound shock at the incident.

Speaking to The Assam Tribune, Sen described the student as academically strong but noted that he was a reserved and anxious individual.

“We are in deep shock. He was an introvert but we never imagined he would take such a decision. Our thoughts and prayers are with his mother and family,” Sen said.