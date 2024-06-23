Silchar: Man accused of abduction shot during escape attempt

Silchar, June 23: A 32-year-old man accused of abducting a teenage girl sustained bullet injuries during a police firing in Assam’s Cachar district.

According to initial information, the incident took place in the Binnakandi area, where the accused was arrested for allegedly abducting a 19-year-old girl. He then attempted to escape from police custody by hitting one of the police personnel, taking advantage of the darkness.

The police then resorted to opening fire on the alleged kidnapper, during which he sustained bullet injuries to his leg.

Cachar SP Numal Mahatta, while talking to The Assam Tribune on Sunday, informed that in connection with a serious law and order situation that broke out on Saturday at Binnakandi in Lakhipur regarding the kidnapping of the 19-year-old girl, the accused, who is found to be married and the father of two children, attempted to escape from police custody by hitting one of the police personnel, taking advantage of darkness.

“Our police team, finding no other alternative, resorted to opening fire, during which he sustained a bullet injury to his leg. Both the accused and the seriously injured police officer were rushed to Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) for treatment,” the SP said.