Silchar legislator plunges into canal clearance, hints at more eviction

Silchar, June 19: At a time when most parts of Silchar including major portions of new Silchar area is submerged due to water logging amidst heavy showers, Silchar MLA Dipayan Chakraborty was seen in a boat clearing the piles of garbage accumulated in Longaikhal canal along Chittaranjan Avenue, National Highway bypass on Sunday.

On the side lines of his chores along with officials from the Water Resources Department and party members of Bharatiya Janata Party, Dipayan made his stance clear that if there are any illegally constructed shops or residences along the canal, steps would be taken soon to evict the establishments so that the canals are kept clean for easy flow of water.





“I have had meetings with the officials of the District Administration. Once the heavy shower gets over, we shall look into the aspects and evict illegally constructed shops or residences along the Longaikhal or even at Rangirkhal canals. People of Silchar must not suffer because of the foul means of constructing shops or residence over the canals which should be free for water flow. Multiple boats have been used to clear the canals so that the irritating problem of water logging could be minimised and people get relief,” the legislator maintained. He sought cooperation from the residents of Silchar in the steps needed to be taken for solving the crisis.

