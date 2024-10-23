Silchar-Kalain road to undergo major revamp with new elevated road construction

Silchar, Oct. 23: The Silchar-Kalain road stretch, also known as Tarapur Shib Bari Road, which connects to Meghalaya, is poised for a facelift with the construction of a 210-meter elevated road to fix the sinking zone problems along the route.

On Wednesday, Silchar MLA Dipayan Chakraborty performed traditional rituals to bless the construction, marking the start of operations of rig machines for piling work.

The initial phase of the project began on September 5, and the recent activities signify a critical step forward.

“It is a matter of great relief to see the start of the piling works. The 210-meter elevated road will be constructed using 600 micro pilings of 400 mm diameter,” Chakraborty said, during a press briefing.

Chakraborty added that discussions have taken place with experts from the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar to devise effective solutions for the project.

The total project budget stands at ₹57 crore, with High-Tech Constructions assigned to complete the work within an estimated timeframe of one year. “I urge the local residents to cooperate to ensure the project progresses smoothly,” he added.

When questioned about potential geographical challenges, experts acknowledged the difficulties posed by the terrain, which features a river on one side and residential areas on the other.

The seasonal rains also present time constraints for construction. Despite these challenges, experts remain optimistic that the project can be completed within the projected timeline.

The ritual ceremony was attended by several prominent figures, including Jhalak Chakraborty, district BJP general secretary, along with various party leaders and members. Also present were Aniruddha Nag, Executive Engineer of the PWD (Rural Roads, Silchar-Udharbond Territorial Division), and Assistant Engineer Joybol Thaosen.

The Silchar legislator expressed his gratitude to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika for their efforts in addressing the longstanding infrastructure challenges in the area.