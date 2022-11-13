Silchar: Journalist physically assaulted by security personnel at SMCH

Silchar, Nov 13: In a shocking incident, journalist Biswa Kalyan Purkaystha, alias Tilak, was physically assaulted by security personnel while he had gone to serve food to his sister-in-law admitted at the maternity ward of Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) on Saturday night.

The brawl turned violent when a security guard misbehaved with the journalist.

Expressing his thoughts, Tilak said, "My sister-in-law gave birth to a boy in SMCH yesterday and she was in a critical condition. So, the doctors suggested us to give her soft food in the morning. I went to SMCH to provide food for the lady family member where all of a sudden a security personnel donning a khaki uniform started misbehaving with me."

"I politely requested him not to do that. He inquired about my work, when I said, I am a media person and work for a newspaper, I was mocked by another home guard present there, which I ignored. I even asked him to confirm about it with another journalist, but suddenly a home guard, identified as S Deb started beating me with a stick," said Tilak.

The journalist informed that he had communicated the matter to SMCH principal Dr Babul Kumar Bezbaruah who, in his words had suggested him to lodge a complaint on Monday.

Meanwhile Cachar SP Numal Mahatta along with OC Silchar rushed to the spot and assured prompt investigation into the matter.



Tilak has expressed gratitude to the media fraternity for reaching out to him at such a crucial phase.

