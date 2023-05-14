Silchar: Jailor and two other officials of Central Jail suspended

Silchar, May 14: In a major development, following the incident of escaping of the two murder convicts from the Central Jail Silchar, three jail officials including the jailor has been placed under suspension, the Inspector General of Prisons, in an order issued on May 12, has stated that

"Whereas it has been informed by the Superintendent, of Central Jail, Silchar.,Vide his letter No. SCJ.46/2023/871 dated 12.5.2021 that Sudip Banerjee, Jailor of Central Jail, Silchar, is to be held responsible for the incident of escape of two convicts from the said jail on 10.5.2023.

As such in exercise of powers conferred under Rule 6(1) of the Assam Services (Discipline & Appeal) Rules, 1964, and pending Disciplinary Proceeding, Sudip Banerjee, Jailor of Central Jail. Silchar, is hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect until further orders."

In a couple of seperate orders issued by the Deputy IG of Prisons, Assam, Ajimuddin Laskar, Warder of Central Jail, Silchar and Parimal Kanti Dhar, Head Warder of Central Jail, Silchar have been placed under suspension with immediate effect subject to pending departmental proceeding.