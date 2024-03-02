Silchar Flyover: CM seeks public cooperation amid land acquisition challenges

Silchar, March 2: Silchar, the second biggest urban sprawl in the state, is reeling with traffic snarls and erratic vehicular congestion with each passing day, and the need for at least a flyover is becoming crucial.

In this backdrop, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, while narrating the steps initiated by the Government for the development of Silchar and Barak Valley at large, said that the people of Silchar have to cooperate to leave sufficient space for a flyover here.

Responding to a question during the media interaction on the sidelines of the inauguration of the Silchar Cancer Centre, the Chief Minister said that for constructing a flyover in Silchar, a massive land acquisition is necessary, for which public consultation will be done. “While a drawing of the flyover is ready, people will have to cooperate and support the Government to materialise the flyover,” the Chief Minister maintained.