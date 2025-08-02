Silchar flyer vanishes after mid-air slap on IndiGo flight, traced to CISF custody

Silchar, August 2: A mid-air panic episode aboard a Mumbai–Silchar IndiGo flight via Kolkata took a disturbing turn, with a Silchar man reported missing—only to be found later in the custody of CISF officials in Kolkata.

Cachar Superintendent of Police Numal Mahatta has confirmed that Hussain Ahmed Mazumdar, a 33-year-old resident of Lathimara village in Cachar, was handed over to CISF personnel upon arrival at Kolkata airport after a mid-air incident on board an IndiGo flight from Mumbai.

Hussain, reportedly a first-time flyer, had suffered a panic episode during the journey and was allegedly slapped by a co-passenger - an act caught on video and widely circulated online.

SSP Mahatta told The Assam Tribune that the situation between Hussain and the other passenger had been resolved amicably, but both travellers missed their onward flights during the course of airport proceedings.

“We are in constant touch with both CISF and Kolkata Police to track his whereabouts. Given that this was his first air travel, it is likely he panicked and may have misplaced his phone,” Mahatta said.

Hussain was travelling from Mumbai to Silchar via Kolkata on an IndiGo flight on Thursday when the mid-air incident occurred.

Fellow passengers said he appeared visibly distressed — pacing the aisle, struggling to breathe, and clearly overwhelmed.

Instead of receiving support, he was allegedly slapped by a co-passenger, which left him in tears.

The viral video shows a shaken Hussain crying while passengers try to console him. Sources close to his family later revealed it was his first time flying, and he was likely “a little terrified.”

After the flight landed in Kolkata, Hussain was scheduled to board a connecting flight to Silchar. However, he never arrived, and his phone remains unreachable. His family, waiting at Silchar airport, was left in disbelief.

Meanwhile, his father, Abdul Mannan Mazumdar, made an emotional appeal to the public, saying, “If anyone has seen or found my son, please contact us at 6000467825. Please share this message and help us bring him home.”

Later, IndiGo Airlines confirmed the onboard incident and said the unruly passenger had been detained by security personnel in Kolkata.

“We are aware of an incident involving a physical altercation onboard one of our flights. Our crew acted in accordance with established protocols. The individual involved was handed over to authorities, and relevant agencies have been informed,” the airline said in a statement.