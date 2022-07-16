Silchar floods: District Cong honours unsung heroes

Silchar, July 16: At a time when the unprecedented flood raged havoc across Silchar and also in most places of Cachar district in June this year, several NGOs, associations and individuals stepped up to work day and night sending relief materials and drinking water in every way possible to the stranded victims near and afar.

Members of Rising Youth Society, Dhaaga, Milap, Friends of the Earth, Rupam cultural organization, Khalsa Aid India, Cachar Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, various wings of Lions Club and Rotary Club of Silchar and several associations from other parts of Barak Valley and even from rest of the country and individuals on their own were seen amidst activities to extend relief measures to the people marooned by the devastating flood.

Recognising the selfless service to humanity, the Silchar District Congress Committee (DCC) organised an event at the Gandhi Bhawan on Saturday to honour the unsung heroes. Recalling the immortal lines Manush Manusher Jonnye by music legend Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika, Tamal Kanti Banik, president of Silchar DCC, in his opening remarks said, " We express our sincere thanks to the NGOs and individuals who have created a historic example by dint of their selfless activities for the cause of humanity during the catastrophic floods. This occasion is a humble initiative by us to honour them and we feel proud about it." Banik informed that over 90 NGOs and nearly 20 individuals have been honoured on the occasion. Other leaders of the Silchar DCC attended the event.