Silchar faces flood threat as Barak River nears danger mark after heavy rainfall

Silchar, Sept 14: With 130.40 mm of rainfall recorded in the past 24 hours, Silchar is once again drowning under the risk of floods just as the festive season is knocking at the door.

The Water Resources Department has reported that the Barak River at Annapurna Ghat stood at 18.70 meters at 1 pm on Sunday, alarmingly close to the danger mark of 19.83 meters. Officials added that the water level is climbing at a rate of 9 to 10 cm per hour, sparking heightened concern among residents and authorities.

While the rising river poses threat, the city is already suffering through chronic water-logging issues. Despite recent drainage upgrades under a publicised engineering plan, local experts and residents argue that insufficient side outlets along the drains have undermined the system’s capacity.

“The drains themselves are large enough, but without proper side outlets, water accumulates and remains trapped on the streets,” said a resident, wading through knee-deep water on Jail Road.

Key areas including Jail Road, Sonai Road, and Bilpar have turned into waterlogged zones, with clogged canals and irresponsible dumping of plastic waste worsening the situation.

“We keep dumping plastic and other garbage into the drains, and then we blame the rain,” admitted another resident, balancing grocery bags while making his way through flooded streets.

Responding to the crisis, Sristhi Singh, Silchar Municipal Corporation Commissioner told The Assam Tribune that necessary steps are being taken. “We have already requested funds for storm water drainage and are hopeful the situation will improve soon,” she said.

Meanwhile, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on September 12 had issued forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall across Northeast, especially over Assam till September 16.

As city streets in Barak valley get choked up with indiscriminate garbage dumping, improper sewage system and water logging, incessant rainfall add to publics woes.