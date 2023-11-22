Silchar: Ex secretary of Swadhinbazar GP arrested for misappropriation of funds

Silchar, Nov 22: Based on the FIR filed by the CEO of Cachar Zilla Parishad, Police arrested Kripashankar Dutta, the former Gaon Panchayat secretary of Swadhinbazar GP for misappropriation of funds on Tuesday.

This was informed by Amitabh Rai, president of Cachar Zilla Parishad. Claiming that the Parishad maintains zero tolerance against corruption of any kind, Rai said that there were serious allegations of misappropriation of funds to the tune of Rs 20 lakh (approximately) against Dutta who is presently officiating under Kalain Dev as secretary of Mahadevpur and Paikan Digorkhal GP.

“the allegations and complaints have come against Dutta while he was the GP secretary of Shadhinbazar GP and also secretary of Didarkhosh and Rangirghat GP and accordingly steps were taken," Rai maintained.



