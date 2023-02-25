Silchar: Drugs worth Rs 3 crore recovered, 2 Mizo women arrested

Silchar, Feb 25: Drive against drugs continues in Cachar district as Cachar police on Friday arrested 2 Mizo women and recovered a consignment of suspected brown sugar in Sonai Road area.

According to Cachar SP Numal Mahatta the quantity of the suspected brown sugar is about 300 grams and its value in the black market will be around Rs 3 crore.

As per sources, both the accused were detained by police during their deportation from Mizoram via Silchar.