Silchar divyang artist Abhijeet Gotani presents portrait to PM

Silchar, July 23: In what could be called a proud moment for Assam, specially-abled young Abhijeet Gotani, an extremely gifted artist and a talented cricketer from Silchar met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and gifted him a portrait which he had sketched. Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma was present while young Gotani handed over the portrait to the Prime Minister.

After the meeting, Chief Minister Dr Sarma in a tweet said "A heart-warming moment as Adharniya PM Shri @narendramodi ji showered his blessings on Abhijeet Gotani, a divyang artist from Silchar who met the Hon'ble PM along with his mother Smt Lalita Gotani to present a portrait made by him. Happy to be present during the meeting."



Meanwhile, Lalita Gotani, while talking to The Assam Tribune after the meeting said, "It is a dream come true moment for my son and all of us at home. Overwhelmed with the gesture of the honourable Prime Minister sir even for a couple of minutes, my son who is a divyang expressed his feelings that meeting someone whom he watches on television and in newspapers was a great feeling indeed. PM sir asked about us and he wishes for my son's wellbeing. Our efforts and wishes to bring glory to Assam have been rewarded today, I thank our Chief Minister and also our DC Rohan Kumar Jha on this occasion. When my son met CM sir recently and presented him with a portrait he had expressed his wish to meet the honourable Prime Minister to which our CM sir had said "you will meet him pakka." I express my heartfelt thanks to Chief Minister sir for everything. I can feel what parents of other such divyang children go through as they sacrifice a lot for their children. Theymust support their divyang children at all levels."