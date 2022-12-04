Silchar Dental College suspends 14 hostelers over charges of ragging

Guwahati, Dec. 4 -- In yet another incident in Silchar, 14 hostelers from the second and final semesters of the Dental College Silchar were accused of ragging some students from the college's first semester.

The shocking Dibrugarh University ragging incident has brought occurrence of such cases to the forefront.

As per reports, the college authorities are looking into the matter, and the authorities have been asked to leave the hostel as a punitive measure.



The incident was, however, intimidating to the Cachar Police.

The Assistant Commissioner cum member of District Level Ant- Ragging committee, Kishan Chorei, informed that a probe into the incident will be initiated very shortly into the matter.