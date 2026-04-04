Silchar crash: Assam University student critical, campus turns to crowdfunding

Silchar, Apr 4: A 23-year-old student of Assam University is battling for life following a road accident in Silchar on March 28, triggering outrage on campus and renewed calls for justice.

Rosy Deb, a final-year MBA student of the Department of Business Administration, sustained critical injuries after being hit from behind by a speeding car at Ambicapatty while returning home from tuition late at night.

Doctors have reported severe head trauma, a fractured spine, and nearly 80 stitches across her body. She was later shifted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Guwahati for advanced treatment, where her condition remains critical.

The cost of treatment is estimated at Rs 50–60 lakh, placing a significant financial burden on her family.

In a desperate bid to seek help, students attempted to meet Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during his visit to Silchar on Friday.

Unable to secure an audience, they approached local BJP leaders, urging them to convey their appeal for immediate financial assistance.

Anger continues to simmer on campus, with students alleging that the three accused were under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident. The accused were initially apprehended by locals and later handed over to the police.

A student delegation also submitted a memorandum to Cachar Superintendent of Police Sanjib Saikia, demanding strict action against those responsible. Police confirmed that a case has been registered and an investigation is underway.

“We want the accused to be given the strictest possible punishment. Rosy is a bright and talented student and the sole breadwinner of her family. We want justice for her and appeal to the Chief Minister to extend help,” a group of students said.

Highlighting the financial strain, students have initiated a crowdfunding campaign to support her treatment.

“Rosy comes from a middle-class family, and her parents cannot afford such a huge expense. We appeal to everyone to come forward and contribute. We also urge the Chief Minister to provide financial assistance so that she can recover,” they added.

With her condition remaining critical, her peers continue their dual fight—to save her life and to secure justice.