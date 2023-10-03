Silchar: Convoy of Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi meets with accident, several vehicles affected

Guwahati, Oct 3: A car that was part of the convoy of Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi met with an accident in Cachar, Silchar, on Tuesday.

While speaking to The Assam Tribune, Silchar District Congress President Abhijit Paul said that it was an unfortunate incident and around 7-8 vehicles were affected.

Gogoi is conducting a rally at Silchar, and around 100 vehicles gathered at the event, which led to huge congestion in the area.

The route connects the airport road, following which a huge commotion took place in the area. The police have reached the spot to initiate an inquiry.

Meanwhile, Gogoi and former minister Ajit Singh escaped the incident unhurt.