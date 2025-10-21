Silchar celebrates calm, eco-friendly Diwali as noise pollution drops citywide

Silchar, Oct 21: Silchar witnessed one of its calmest and most eco-friendly Diwalis in recent memory on Monday. Residents embraced the true spirit of the festival with light, harmony and community well-being.

According to preliminary data from the Assam Pollution Control Board (APCB) Regional Office in the Barak Valley, noise pollution levels during this year’s Diwali dropped noticeably compared to last year.

The change, officials said, was driven by public awareness, administrative vigilance and growing environmental responsibility among citizens.

Arabinda Das, Regional Head of APCB, Silchar, credited the improvement to “sustained awareness drives and strong enforcement efforts” by the Cachar District Administration.

“We conducted extensive campaigns highlighting the harmful effects of noise pollution. Alongside this, targeted raids on shops selling high-decibel crackers and the seizure of banned products played a crucial role,” Das said.

The figures tell the story of this positive shift. In Janiganj, a busy commercial hub, average sound levels fell from 84 dB in 2024 to 70 dB this year.

In Ambikapatty, a residential area, readings dropped from 70–74 dB to 60–65 dB, while even the zone near the District Commissioner’s office saw levels decline from 65–70 dB to around 50–60 dB.

“People are gradually realising the need to move away from loud, harmful crackers,” Das added.

District administration officials confirmed that inspections and seizures were carried out in accordance with Supreme Court guidelines.

Multiple teams from the APCB, police, and administration monitored vendors’ licenses and cracked down on the illegal sale of banned items such as hydrogen-based explosives and laris (series crackers), known for their excessive noise and pollution.

“Many vendors were unaware of the environmental hazards or legal restrictions. The goal was not just enforcement, but education,” an official said, adding that strict vigilance will continue through Chhat Puja.

Along traditional hotspots like Rangirkhari, Hospital Road, and Fatak Bazaar, vendors reported lower sales of sound-emitting crackers like bombs and laris. Instead, phooljharis, anars, and green crackers gained popularity, reflecting a shift toward cleaner, quieter celebrations.

For residents, the difference was palpable. “My elderly mother could finally sleep without medication on Diwali night,” said Anjana Paul of Tarapur, echoing the relief felt by many households across the city.

Adding a cultural and emotional touch to this year’s festivities, Diwali and Kali Puja celebrations across Silchar also became a platform for remembrance.

Several pandals and musical stages paid heartfelt tribute to Zubeen Garg, the late artist whose songs remain deeply loved in the Barak Valley.