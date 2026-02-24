Silchar bypass crime: One held in alleged gang rape, extortion in Chengkuri

Silchar, Feb 24: Police have arrested one person in connection with an alleged gang rape and extortion incident reported along the Chengkuri bypass, even as a broader probe continues to track down other suspects.

Cachar Superintendent of Police Partha Protim Das said an FIR was registered following the complaint, and prompt action led to the arrest.

“Investigation is underway and multiple dimensions of the case are being examined,” he stated.

Rajat Pal, Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime), said that Silchar Police Station has registered Case No. 177/2026 under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The charges invoked include Sections 308(5), 310(2), 351(2), 61(2), 70(1) and 76.

According to the FIR, the incident occurred on the night of February 19 when the victims were inside a parked car along the bypass.

A group of men, reportedly arriving in a SUV, allegedly confronted them. The male victim was allegedly held at knifepoint, while the woman was sexually assaulted. The accused are also alleged to have extorted money.

Police said efforts have been intensified to identify and apprehend the remaining accused. Officials added that all aspects of the case, including the sequence of events and the role of each suspect, are under scrutiny.

The incident has sparked public outrage, with residents expressing concern over safety in relatively isolated areas of the city and demanding swift justice.

This is developing story and further details are awaited.