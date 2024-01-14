Silchar authorities launch awareness drive to tackle traffic woes and promote safety

Guwahati, Jan 14: Acknowledging the increasing congestion on the narrow roads of Silchar due to a rising number of vehicles, the District Administration and Cachar Police have initiated an awareness campaign throughout the city.

Cachar SP Numal Mahatta revealed to The Assam Tribune on Saturday that, following an extensive district-level meeting addressing the traffic concerns, an awareness drive has been launched. The initiative aims to encourage residents to adhere to traffic rules, use helmets while riding two-wheelers, fasten seatbelts while driving, and refrain from parking in unauthorised areas.

Mahatta further emphasised that, in the future, hefty fines might be imposed on rule violators. Accordingly, a police van has been deployed on the streets, echoing traffic rules for the residents.