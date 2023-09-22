Silchar: Art lovers aim to turn remote village into tourism hub

Silchar, Sept 22: Goti Tilla, a village with approximately 800 plus residents was little know to the people of Barak Valley and the state so far. But the initiative of Sanskar Bharati and the innovative venture of around 14-15 artists and art lovers involving the residents of this far-flung village close to Assam University Silchar has shed enough light on the potential of the place in becoming a tourist destination, thereby earning the name SHILPOGRAM, a model clean village with art in its soul.

Dr Binoy Paul, an alumnus of the Department of Visual Arts of the university and a member of Sanskar Bharati along with prominent artists of the valley Bimalendu Sinha, a former faculty from Shantiniketan, Monica Paul, Sujit Paul, Joydeep Bhattacharjee, Rajlaxmi Bhattacharjee together with residents Joydeep Pashi and others are busy in transforming the village into a creative hub of art through thematic paintings on the walls of the mud houses reflecting the mythological and cultural heritage of the country and also on the richness of folk forms including the songs of folk legend late Kalika Prasad Bhattacharjee.

While the villagers, mostly girls and women are seen deeply engaged in the chores, they feel this initiative rekindled the spirit of unity among them. The villagers also feel that this will give a strong message to the tourists and make their village a destination for lovers of the rustic serenity out of the hustle and bustle of city life.