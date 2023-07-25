Silchar: Arrested drug peddler shot in escape bid

Guwahati, Jul 25: Following the arrest of three drug smugglers in Silchar, Assam, one of the peddlers was shot by the police after he attempted to escape from their clutches on Tuesday.

Following the incident, the drug mafia identified as Manowar Hussain received injury and was taken to Silchar Medical College and Hospital for medical assistance.

It may be mentioned that Hussain was arrested along with his associate during a joint operation which was carried out on Tuesday midnight in Silchar.