Silchar among four sponge cities in Assam: Nandita Gorlosa

Silchar, Jan 27: Minister of Power, Cooperation, Mines and Minerals, Indigenous Tribal Faith and Culture Nandita Gorlosa hoisted the tricolour in Silchar on the occasion of country's 74th Republic Day celebrations on Thursday.

In her address to the people of the district, Gorlosa said that the unprecedented flood across Cachar district and more so the urban landscape of Silchar in 2022 has left a devastating tale of the sordid reality of lessons to learn.

In the backdrop of the catastrophe, the Government of Assam has included Silchar among the four sponge cities including Guwahati, Dibrugarh and Nagaon wherein special measures would be taken to retain rain water, she said.

"Under this project, while we will be able to get rid of the artificial floods, the implementation of the project will also help water supply projects and conservation of environment. Already four sites have been identified for this project in Silchar out of which one site would be zeroed-in and the DPR would be prepared. The Ministry of Urban Affairs will construct a sponge like reservoir at a cost of Rs 100 crore covering an area of 30 hectares for which an Australian based consulting firm has already started the preliminary work," the Minister was quoted as saying.