Silchar airshow blends aerial brilliance with powerful women empowerment message

Silchar, Nov 16: Silchar’s midnoon skies turned into a canvas of hope and breathtaking precision on Saturday as the Sarang Helicopter Display Team of the Indian Air Force (IAF) delivered a scintillating airshow as a part of the 93rd Indian Air Force Day celebrations, one that was not just a spectacle of skills, but a soaring message of empowerment, Atmanirbharta, and limitless ambition for the young girls watching from below.

At the heart of the display was Flight Lieutenant and team commentator Pallavi Sangwan, whose words resonated as powerfully as the rotor blades above.

Sending a message straight to the girls who looked up in awe, she said: “Dare to dream, and dream boldly. Whatever you want to become, chase it with determination. Don’t shy away from hard work. Every dream is achievable if you stand your ground and believe in yourself.”

Her message echoed the very spirit of the formations that painted the sky, each manoeuvre carrying meaning, conviction, and national pride.

“The ‘India’ formation represents Atmanirbharta, while the ‘Heart’ is our way of returning the love people have shown us. The ‘Glass’ is like a toast to the occasion, and the Sarang Split is our salute to the nation,” Pallavi explained.

After the performance, Squadron Leaders Nishank Avasthi and Gokul, along with Pallavi, expressed gratitude for the roaring applause from students and locals.

“To fly here after performing at Guwahati and receive such heartfelt appreciation is truly special. If even a few young minds felt inspired to dream of the uniform today, our mission is accomplished,” the pilots maintained.

Pallavi Sangwan also highlighted the uniqueness of the Sarang team, the only military helicopter display team in the world to fly five helicopters in formation.

Their aircraft, the indigenous HAL-built ALH Dhruv, stood as a shining emblem of India’s technological strength and the nation’s journey toward self-reliance.

“These helicopters have rigid rotors, giving immediate response, which makes them perfect for aerobatics,” said Squadron Leader Gokul while Squadron Leader Nishank added to inform that beyond the display, these same aircraft are used for humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, from floods and landslides in various places of the country to even Operation Rahat in Uttarakhand.”

Asked how Silchar looks like from the skies, the pilots reacted, saying: “From the cockpit, Silchar in one word is beautiful. People are blessed with a lovely city.” The Sarang team thanked the Air Force Station authorities at Kumbhirgram for flawless arrangements.

Meanwhile, for Pragya and Suneri, Class-XI students of Kendriya Vidyalaya, the moments were nothing short of living their dream to watch the pilots next to them. “It felt like the sky was dancing for us,” said Pragya.

“Their courage and dedication to the country and skill sets excite me, and I aspire to be one like Pallavi madam,” the student told The Assam Tribune on the sidelines of taking autographs from the Flight Lieutenant.