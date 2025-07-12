Silchar airfare row: Advocate petitions PM, warns of PIL if no action by July 14

Silchar, July 12: Amid growing public anger over surging airfares between Silchar and Guwahati following recent landslides that disrupted rail connectivity, a local advocate has petitioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Ministry of Civil Aviation, urging urgent government intervention to rein in airline pricing.

Advocate Dharmananda Deb, in a memorandum submitted on July 7, warned that if the Centre fails to announce concrete relief measures by July 14, he will move the Gauhati High Court with a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) challenging the legality of the current fare structure.

Deb said he would wait till July 14 for an official response or action. “Failing that, I will initiate legal proceedings,” he added.

The PMO and the Ministry acknowledged receipt of the representation on July 11.

Citing multiple legal provisions, Deb contended that the pricing practices of the sole airline currently operating on the route may be in violation of the Aircraft Act, 1934, the Aircraft Rules, 1937, and the Competition Act, 2002.

He highlighted that Air India’s withdrawal from Silchar in June had created a monopolistic situation, leaving air passengers vulnerable to exorbitant ticket prices.

“The fare between Silchar and Guwahati is disproportionately high, especially when compared to longer routes such as Guwahati to Agartala, where tickets range between Rs 1,800 and Rs 2,200,” Deb wrote.

“This is more than a pricing issue — it is a breach of the Right to Equality and points to a failure of regulatory oversight,” he added.

Deb said he is also considering approaching the Competition Commission of India, arguing that the absence of competing service providers has enabled unfair price manipulation, adversely affecting public interest.

He further noted that air travel and airport operations fall under Entry 29 of the Union List in the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution, making it the Centre’s exclusive domain.

“The state government or district administration has minimal authority in such matters. Therefore, it is both lawful and necessary to write to the PMO and Civil Aviation Ministry,” he stated.

The advocate also raised concerns over the limited impact of the Centre’s flagship UDAN scheme (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagarik), aimed at boosting affordable regional air connectivity.

Despite being eligible, Silchar has not received the full benefits of the scheme, especially in ensuring direct and reasonably priced connectivity to Guwahati, the state capital.

Barak Valley is currently grappling with severe connectivity issues due to repeated disruptions of the Lumding–Badarpur rail link caused by landslides.