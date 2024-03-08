Silchar: ABVP seeks President's intervention on Sandeshkhali incident

Silchar, Mar 8: Expressing strong reactions against the atrocities and alleged assault on women at Sandeshkhali village in West Bengal, members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) Silchar Mahanagar burned the effigy of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday.

Later, the members, including Rohit Chanda, state media co-convener, ABVP Assam Pradesh, Tushar Ghosh, Silchar Mahanagar secretary, Aditya Dey, Bibhag Convener and others, sent a memorandum drawing the attention of President Droupadi Murmu and placed a set of demands echoing justice for the women of Sandeshkhali.

In the memorandum sent to the President through the Cachar District Administration, the ABVP members demanded a high-level investigation into the entire incident that surfaced at Sandeshkhali, and the culprits behind the incident must be immediately arrested. As per the memorandum, a helpline number must be activated so that the violence and abuse against women can be communicated without fear to the Government, free legal aid must be provided to the survivor victims and counselling by psychiatrists and the Central Forces should be deputed to dispel the fear.