Silchar: 31 labourers injured after overloaded van topples

Silchar, May 31: In an unfortunate incident, approximately 31 tea garden workers including women and minor were left with grave injuries after a van which was carrying them overturned.

According to sources, the incident took place on Monday and the van was carrying the labourers from Barthal tea garden to Kumba garden and the van was reportedly overloaded. Sources further informed that the injured labourers were first rushed to Labac Hospital while some of the injured were sent to Silchar Medical College and Hospital for treatment. There is no report of any casualty as yet, sources added.

Meanwhile, the Barak Cha Sharamik Union has strongly reacted to the incident and drew the attention of the Tea Association of India, Barak Valley branch and Surma Valley Branch of Indian Tea Association and Cachar District Administration as well. Rajdeep Goala, general secretary of Barak Cha Sharamik Union told The Assam Tribune on Tuesday that letters have been sent to the associations and Cachar Deputy Commissioner with an appeal to stop the practice of transporting garden labourers in vans or other vehicles. "If the garden labourers are to be transported from one garden to another, there must be public passenger vehicles used for the purpose. Also, the Cachar District Administration must ask the District Transport Officer to take action if any garden authorities are found using vans carrying labourers," Goala who is also the chairperson of the Assam Tea Corporation said.

Meanwhile, the officials of the Tea Association of India Barak Valley branch and Surma Valley Branch of Indian Tea Association have informed that they will convey the demands raised by the Shramik Union to their constituent member gardens. The TAI officials have categorically said that they do not encourage such a process of transporting labourers in vans which have enough risk factors in commuting through difficult terrains.