Siksha Setu Axom shines at e-Governance Awards with ‘Gold’ honour in Mumbai

Guwahati, Sept 4: The Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances awarded the Siksha Setu Axom app the Gold Award for excellence in e-governance on Tuesday.

Mission Director Om Prakash and the Executive Director of Samagra Shiksha, Assam, Sanjoy Dutta, received the award at the National Conference on e-Governance 2024 at Mumbai’s JIO World Convention Centre.

Expressing elation over the recognition, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu took to a social media website to congratulate the entire team.

"A step towards fulfilling HCM @himantabiswa ‘s dream to make Assam among 5 best states of India. Proud moment for Assam as 𝐒𝐡𝐢𝐤𝐬𝐡𝐚 𝐒𝐞𝐭𝐮 receives national recognition and awarded at the National Conference on e-Governance at Mumbai. Congratulations to Dr. Om Prakash and Sri Sanjay Dutta, MD and ED respectively of @Samagra_Assam, all the officers, teachers, CRCCs for their support," he wrote.

During the event, organised by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances, nine Gold Awards, six Silver Awards, and one Jury Award were presented in the e-governance sector.

The 'Shiksha Setu Axom' project has revolutionised Assam's educational system by making learning accessible to all. It uses geo-fenced technology to record teacher and student attendance in real time, accounting for both group and individual attendance.

The app is used by approximately 4.9 million individuals—including students, teachers, and support staff—to track attendance.

This AI-based system detects extended student absences, eliminates ghost students and proxy attendance, ensures timely teacher attendance, forecasts potential dropouts, and re-engages students.

This recognition highlights the app's significant impact on governance through digital transformation, particularly in the educational sector via the Samagra Shiksha Assam (SSA) project.

The launch of the Shiksha Setu app has established a robust platform for tailored interventions and real-time monitoring, aiming to enhance the overall well-being and educational quality for everyone involved in Assam's educational system.





