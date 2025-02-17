Sikhna Jwhwlao to be State’s 8th national park

Guwahati, Feb. 17: The Sikhna Jwhwlao reserve forest, located between Raimona and Manas national parks in Kokrajhar and Chirang districts, will be Assam's eighth national park, the State Cabinet decided on Sunday.

Speaking to the press, post Cabinet meeting, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "Assam will have the second most number of national parks now, after Madhya Pradesh that has ten."

The State Cabinet gave its nod to the Assam Integrated Clean Energy Policy, a solar park in Karbi Anglong, two industrial parks in Sonapur and Dimoria, and a mega industrial park in a 570-bigha plot between Jagiroad and Raha.

The Cabinet also decided to increase the number of seats in the Tiwa Autonomous Council from 36 to 42 and to give three advanced increments to Ayurvedic postgraduate government doctors. It also approved setting up of the private Swami Vivekananda University in the Bodoland Territorial Region.

- By Staff Reporter