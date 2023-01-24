Signature campaign against Netaji’s war criminal tag held at Silchar

Silchar, Jan 24: The 127th birth anniversary of revolutionary Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose was observed with spirited reverence amidst various activities across Barak Valley on Monday. The day is also celebrated as Parakram Divas across the country.

Addressing media on the occasion, Biswadeep Gupta, the newly appointed president of Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha Assam and North East states informed that they are undertaking a pan India signature campaign for the next one year to amass over 2 lakh signatures to raise the demand to quash the war criminal tag on Netaji by the United Nations.

Meanwhile, in Silchar, the Kendriya Netaji Janmadibas Udjyapon Committee organised a March past and rally with the students from as many as 35 educational institutions. NR Paul, the president of the committee hoisted the Azad Hind flag and inspected the platoons at the SM Dev stadium.

Floral tributes were paid by commoners and people from diverse walks of life at the altar of Netaji at Rangirkhari tri-junction. Government Model College Borkhola, Women’s College Silchar, AIDSO, AIDYO, people belonging to various parties and associations paid their homage to the great Indian freedom fighter.