Sidli By-Poll: UPPL’s Nirmal Kumar Brahma wins with overwhelming majority

Chirang, Nov. 23: The United People’s Party – Liberal (UPPL) candidate, Nirmal Kumar Brahma, emerged victorious in the Sidli by-election, defeating Bodoland Peoples Front (BPF) candidate Suddho Kumar Basumatary by a significant margin of 37,016 votes.

At the end of 20th round of vote counting, Brahma secured 95,243 against Basumatary’s 58,227 votes.

On how the win would impact the upcoming 2025 Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections, Brahma expressed confidence that the result would bolster UPPL’s position.

“If the BPF had won the by-election, it would have boosted their morale. Instead, this loss will likely lead to BPF leaders joining the UPPL or other parties. It will deal a significant blow to the very existence of the BPF,” he predicted.

Addressing the press during the vote counting process, Brahma took a jibe at BPF leader Hagrama Mohilary, who had predicted a substantial BPF win.

“Hagrama has a peculiar way of speaking. He claimed the BPF would win by a large margin, but such comments cannot be taken seriously. His words are not backed by analysis. Today’s results will prove that,” Brahma said.

Brahma attributed his success to the development-oriented policies of the BJP government in Assam, particularly under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

“Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has done a lot for the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), focusing on development, peace, and security,” Brahma said.

He also credited the leadership of UPPL president Pramod Boro for the positive outcome in Sidli. “Our leaders, working under the Chief Minister’s guidance, have laid the foundation for this victory,” Brahma added.

When asked about his plans for the Sidli constituency, Brahma said, “I will consult our senior leaders and work for the development of the region.”

The Assam Tribune attempted to contact BPF candidate Suddho Kumar Basumatary and other senior BPF leaders for comment, but they were unavailable.

Notably, the Sidli constituency recorded the highest number of NOTA (None of the Above) votes in this by-election.