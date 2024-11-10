Sidli by-poll: Hagrama, Pramod Boro trade barbs over suicide remark, development claims

Chirang, Nov. 10: As the election campaigns in Sidli intensify, a war of words has broken out between two prominent leaders of the region—Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) chief Hagrama Mohilary and United People’s Party – Liberal (UPPL) chief and Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) Chief Executive Member (CEM) Pramod Boro.

Tensions between Mohilary and Boro flared when Mohilary, while speaking to the press on the sidelines of a public meeting on Saturday, took a dig at Boro’s earlier comment regarding the BTC Accord.

“Given that Pramod Boro said he will commit suicide if the BTC Accord is not implemented, I have only said that his date is near,” Mohilary remarked, referring to Boro’s emotional statement about the accord, allegedly said earlier.

In response, Boro addressed the issue during an election rally, denying he had not made any such statement about suicide. “I must have said something emotionally, but I do not recall saying I will commit suicide,” Boro said.

He dismissed Mohilary’s claims, stating, “Hagrama Mohilary says one thing by the day and a different thing by nightfall, so there is no value in his words. People make personal attacks when they do not have anything substantial to say.”

Boro continued, criticising Mohilary’s leadership style and questioning his record. “He has no vision or mission, nor does he have any projects related to the people. Hence, he attacks me. I have nothing to tell him as I have schemes, missions, and visions for the area. I seek to bring about development and work for the peaceful co-existence of various groups and communities.”

Meanwhile, expressing confidence on BPF’s prospects ahead of the Sidli by-poll, Mohilary declared, “We will win the elections by a margin of 80,000 votes.” He further claimed that the AGP, BJP, and UPPL were growing increasingly nervous as the election date approaches, adding, “I am sufficient by myself. We do not need anyone to campaign for us.”

Boro also took aim at Mohilary’s “one-man army” comment. “He called himself a ‘one-man army’, meaning he is king. We have provided a collective leadership. This is what makes Hagrama Mohilary worried. People do not seem to like him anymore as he is only out to verbally abuse people, insult them, and use unparliamentary language,” Boro said.

Boro further criticised Mohilary’s tenure in power, contrasting his achievements with those of the current UPPL administration. “He has been in power for 17 years. Why did he not work to provide land patta then? He has given land pattas to 15 thousand people in 17 years. We have given land pattas to about 2 lakh people in 4 years. He has constructed 39 thousand houses under the policies of the Union government in 17 years. We have completed about 2 lakh houses in 3.5 years,” Boro claimed.

Mohilary also explained his focus on non-Bodo areas, citing issues like land patta and regional concerns as his priority. “There are a few issues such as those related to land patta and other regional issues, which is why I have given more priority to the non-Bodo areas,” he said.