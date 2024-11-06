Sidli by-poll: Assam CM touted peace in BTC his greatest achievement

Sidli, Nov. 6: On the campaign trail ahead of the November 13 by-elections, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addressed a gathering in Sidli, where he praised the people of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) for contributing to the region’s transformation towards peace and stability.

Reflecting on the progress, Sarma described the establishment of peace as his biggest achievement as Chief Minister. "If someone asks me what my biggest achievement is as Chief Minister, I will say that one of my biggest achievements is bringing about complete peace in the BTC area," Sarma said.

Recalling a time marked by insurgency, Sarma spoke of past visits to the region that were often marred by violence.

“Which Chief Minister has come to the BTC to celebrate Durga Puja? I had only visited the BTC to see bodies of dead people covered in blood. Now, there is a drastic change. I believe such a dramatic change at has not taken place anywhere in India,” he said.

The Chief Minister's visit was part of a campaign effort for United People’s Party – Liberal (UPPL) candidate Nirmal Kumar Brahma, representing the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Highlighting the progress under his administration, Sarma pointed out the reduced corruption, enhanced coordination between the Centre and State, and a decline in insurgent activities.

“In whose reign were there less corruption and more work? In whose times have the Centre and State worked in coordination to ensure development for the BTC? In whose times have explosions and militancy decreased significantly? The people will only assess that,” he said.

Addressing allegations of financial misconduct involving BTC funds, Sarma criticised the Congress, asserting that the previous government under Tarun Gogoi was fraught with embezzlement.

“If BTC Chief Pramod Boro has embezzled money meant for the BTC and shared the same with me, who's going to take into account the crores of rupees that were pocketed for years during Tarun Gogoi's government,” he said.

The Chief Minister also took aim at the Congress, suggesting their campaign efforts were a sign of desperation. “Congress is visiting everyone’s doorsteps. It is a good thing because the Congress has become significantly weak. If they can rise to power a bit by resorting to such steps, it will be good for them. Why will that upset us?” Sarma remarked.

The by-election in Sidli is set to be a highly contested three-way battle between the Congress, UPPL, and BPF, with all eyes on the outcome in the BTC region.